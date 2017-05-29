Life remembered: Urbana icon 'an all-around good guy'

Other Related Content Former Urbana teacher in full fighting spirit

URBANA — Not even a black eye could keep Michael Pollock from meeting rock and roll royalty.

A music aficionado who co-owned the former Record Service in Campustown, Pollock got a shiner while playing first base for the company softball team. And the timing couldn’t have been worse — he was due in Chicago in a matter of hours for a record release party hosted by Elton John himself.

Business partner Phil Strang remembers the singer asking Pollock about it when he showed up that night.

“Michael told Elton that a customer didn’t like John’s music, and he got into a fist fight defending Elton,” Strang said.

That was Mr. Pollock for you, Strang said — as quick-witted as he was hard-working, and someone who liked to laugh.

The longtime Urbana High School teacher, Urbana city council member and community icon died Sunday following a long battle with Merkel cell carcinoma. He was 67.

Sunday evening, Strang remembered all the good times they had together since their days as political science classmates at the University of Illinois in 1969.

“I knew Renee Berger, who would become his wife, because she ran a used bookstore, and I was one of the eight people who started Record Service,” Strang said.

“When we incorporated, Michael was one of the 14 people who owned it. We were together for 29 years, and he and I were the last of the original 14.”

As business partners, they took in many concerts together, from the Grateful Dead to Willie Nelson.

But the times Strang will cherish most were all the Sunday nights they’d spend together after Record Service closed for the day. Then, it was time to do the books and place orders for the coming week.

“We never argued,” Strang said. “He was an all-around good guy.”

‘Such a loss’

Urbana’s new mayor will miss their one-on-ones over coffee at Lincoln Square.

As someone who served two terms on the city council in the 1990s and another 12 years on Urbana’s Plan Commission, Mr. Pollock was a trusted adviser, Diane Marlin said.

“I had several long conversations with him about Urbana city government and politics, and he was brimming with ideas, opinions and advice,” said Marlin, who was elected Urbana’s mayor last month.

“He was incredibly smart and cared deeply for the people of Urbana. It is such a loss.”

Marlin’s predecessor, Laurel Prussing, said she knew the Pollock family for about 40 years.

“My daughter Heidi used to babysit for them,” she said. “He was an excellent teacher at Urbana High School, and he did a good job as a council member. He is a person who made a real contribution to the city of Urbana, and his departing came much too early.”

Friends say Mr. Pollock may have been happiest of all when he was in front of a classroom at Urbana High School.

He taught history, government and African-American studies for 10 years before taking a medical leave of absence in late 2013.

Fellow teacher Dan Bechtel said he was impressed by how Mr. Pollock always went the extra mile for his students.

“He was forever real and down to earth with his students,” Bechtel said. “When he was in front of a classroom, that was where he was meant to be. He cared so much about his students. He would take hours upon hours outside of classroom time at school to meet with them.”

Rob Meister can relate. The Pollocks were like a second family to him while growing up, the Minneci’s owner said Sunday.

“The great thing about Michael Pollock was that, if you were a kid and your parents couldn’t make a program or a game or an activity,” Meister said, “you always felt like you had another parent with you in Michael.”

‘True Urbana icon’

Watching Mr. Pollock teach, Bechtel said, was like “watching a master craftsman at work.”

“What he could create in front of the kids was amazing,” Bechtel said. “He would pose huge life problems for the kids to debate, and he required each student to be respectful of the other students, even if they had the opposite view.”

Urbana Principal Matt Stark called him “a true Urbana icon,” sharing similar sentiments as others he touched.

“He absolutely loved the kids,” Stark said. “He was always trying to push them to do more,” even mentoring them away from the classroom. “... He was everything you want to have in a teacher and education.”

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz was a frequent guest speaker in Mr. Pollock’s classes.

And it didn’t stop there, she noted. He wanted his students to be civic-minded, as he was.

“He would help them to get registered to vote and to have their voices heard,” Rietz said. “It is very sad to me that he isn’t going to be there to teach more generations of Urbana High School students.”