Ammons says she won't vote for state budget

SPRINGFIELD — Champaign-Urbana’s representative in the Illinois House said this morning she will not support a state budget and tax plan that is expected to come up for a floor vote later today.

The package is too big an income tax increase and too large a cut in higher education funding, said state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana.

“There’s going to be something on this (voting) board but I don’t think it’s going to be what we all want, though,” Ammons said.

She said the tax and budget package that House Democrats will offer is different than the one approved last week by Senate Democrats. She said she didn’t like all of that proposal, either.

“Part of theirs is to go back retroactive (with the income tax increase) to Jan. 1. I don’t like that at all and wouldn’t vote for that,” Ammons said. “That’s way too much. For working class people that hits them hard so I wouldn’t support something like that.”

Both the House and Senate bills call for increasing the state income tax from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. By making it retroactive to five months ago, it would be an effective rate of 5.8 percent this year.

Ammons said the increase to 4.95 percent would be “OK.”

“I don’t know where the rate is going to settle at yet,” she said, “but anything that is retroactive is going to pull me off.”

Ammons also noted that higher education would get hit with another 10 percent under the Senate bill.

“I’m in a situation now where I’m hoping that something positive comes out of this but at this point what hits the board may not get my vote,” Ammons said. “Most of us are going to say that higher education has been cut 60-something percent already and to add another 10 percent on top of that? That hurts those schools and it doesn’t put us in a better position.”