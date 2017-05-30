Danville police seeking teen after fatal stabbing

DANVILLE — Danville police are searching for a teen-age girl in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 43-year-old man early Tuesday morning in the Fair Oaks public housing complex.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said police were called to the 900 block of Campbell Lane at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday by people reporting that an individual had been stabbed.

“Officers arriving at the scene found several persons attempting some form of CPR on a 43-year-old male lying on the ground,” Thomason said. “The male was transported by Pro Ambulance to Presence United Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Thomason said there had apparently been some argument among several people when the older male stepped in, and at some point, was allegedly stabbed.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of relatives by the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.

Thomason said an arrest warrant has been issued through the office of Vermilion County Coroner Jacqueline Lacy for a 15-year-old female, and police are actively seeking that individual.

Detectives continue interviews with people who may have information about the incident, he added, but police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call them at 217-431-2250.