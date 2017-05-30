It's time for Champaign's seniors to shine

It's graduation night in Champaign — with Central's Class of 2017 due to take the stage at Krannert Center in a ceremony that starts at 6, and Centennial doing the same at 8 at State Farm Center. A few numbers of note:

4.0

GPA of eight Maroons (EVAN BOSSENBROEK, LORIN NUGENT, COURTNEY PLATTNER, ANDREW PROM, SOPHIA REYNEN, RAINEY SHAH, ADRIENNE SQUIER and TAYA WESTFIELD) and six Chargers (ALEC CAMPBELL, CLAIRE COWSER, REBECCA JUNG, KEVIN KIM, WILLA OLSON and ALEXANDRA TRAUTH).

601-ish

Seniors due to receive diplomas tonight (these things can go down to the final day, both principals warn) — about 331 from Centennial, 270 from Central.

51

Non-GPA awards for Central seniors recognized in the official 104th commencement program. Leading the way: Plattner (eight) and DAJA WILSON (five).

2

As in "Never Settle for a Two," the theme to Centennial senior JASMINE DOMINGO's senior speech tonight. Also selected to speak: classmate CHRISTINA CARTY ("Moments") and Central's GABRIELA INEZ DeLISLE DIAZ ("What is a Maroon?") and MANEIA CORVETTE SPARKS ("Keep Dreaming and Hold On to the Memories").

'70s

Centennial moms and dads may enjoy tonight's blast-from-the-past music selection: ANDREA COOPER singing Billy Joel's "Vienna" (1977). At Krannert, Central's Chamber Choir will follow up KHALFANI MAATUKA's welcome with "Homeward Bound" (MARTA KEEN THOMPSON's classical version, not SIMON and GARFUNKEL's hit).

Photo galleries from both ceremonies will be on our website.