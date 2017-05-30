Jim Dey: Testing his faith in state government, again

David W. Cooke is a man of faith. Indeed, he has so much faith that he's willing to give the big stink pile known as state government in Illinois another chance.

A retiree from Streator, Cooke filed a complaint with the Illinois State Board of Elections over the suspicious campaign-spending record generated over a 10-year period by former Spring Valley Democratic state Rep. Frank Mautino, now the state's auditor general.

The law requires that Cooke's complaint be the subject of a board hearing.

A couple weeks ago, the elections board fined Mautino $5,000 for his willful failure to respond to its requests for information on his campaign spending and close the case.

Now Cooke's lawyer is asking the elections board to reconsider its actions because it "did not address (Cooke's) allegations that (Mautino's campaign committee) made prohibited expenditures."

"The board is required and empowered to address (Cooke's) complaint about prohibited expenditures made by (Mautino's committee) under the (law)," states a legal motion filed this week with the elections board.

The board fined Mautino $5,000 for his noncompliance, but not really.

The board actually fined his campaign committee, not Mautino, but not really.

Since Mautino had already dissolved his campaign committee, there's no remaining entity to pay the fine for the campaign fiasco.

That kind of noncompliance is very convenient for elected officials in Illinois. Some show their appreciation by abusing the campaign-funding system in every way imaginable, Mautino's suspicious spending of roughly $500,000 in campaign funds being the best example.

Cooke wasn't exactly satisfied with the board's work.

"It's like we had a public hearing. But my complaint didn't get a public hearing," he said.

The facts demonstrate that Cooke went to a lot of trouble to pursue his complaint. The board was prepared to do exactly nothing about it.

Specifically, board members said they had no interest or ability in investigating Mautino's campaign finances. But, they allowed, if Cooke was willing to hire a lawyer and conduct the investigation himself, they were willing to review whatever information he submitted.

That would have been that because lawyers are expensive, and Cooke couldn't afford to hire a legal sleuth to conduct the required investigation. Luckily, he found a volunteer legal team at Chicago's Liberty Justice Center that conducted depositions, interviewed witnesses and reviewed documents.

As the case went forward, however, the board and the case hearing officer decided it would handle matters in a more expeditious way than Cooke's complaint would have allowed.

Mautino basically blew off the election board, refusing to answer questions, declining to turn over requested materials and offering no explanation for how he went through $500,000 in campaign funds.

The spending went to two entities, a service station in Mautino's hometown of Spring Valley and a local bank.

His spokesmen said he spent roughly equal amounts of money at the service station — gasoline and repairs — and the bank, where he wrote checks for cash. Mautino indicated that the money covered campaign expenses but he had no records, as the law requires, indicating specifics.

Cooke still wants to know where the money went. So do federal investigators who are taking a look at the case.

Meanwhile, Mautino is comfortably ensconced in his well-paid post of auditor general, where he's charged with making sure the state spends its money wisely. His auditors get very upset when those they audit don't keep proper records.

His local newspaper, The Times of Ottawa, is not exactly impressed by the irony of Mautino's situation.

"...Mautino took advantage of the state government he was supposed to serve. His conduct is exactly what the auditor general's office is intended to monitor," said a recent editorial that urged Mautino to resign.

The Times reviewed Mautino's spending and charged he "filled the gas tanks of his personal cars and those of his friends and family and "made out checks for cash. ... leaving tens of thousands of dollars potentially unaccounted for."

That's what Cooke's talking about. That's what Mautino doesn't want to talk about and the elections board won't examine. So he's asking again. Doesn't Cooke know this is Illinois?

The race for governor

Those wacky campaign rivals in the Bruce Rauner (Republican) and J.B. Pritzker (Democrat) camps are keeping up their rhetorical warfare.

All the candidates for high office send out a steady stream of releases that promote themselves and denigrate their opponents. Those working for Rauner and Democrats Pritzker and Chris Kennedy have been especially prolific.

This week, Pritzker unveiled a new website attacking Gov. Rauner — crisiscreatinrauner.com.

Plus, Pritzker is siccing a new furry creature to dog Rauner's heels — a semi-human entity named "Tick Tock the Budget Clock."

"Bruce Rauner won't be able to hide from Tick Tock the Budget Clock," boasted Pritzker campaign spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh.

Rauner's side isn't shrinking from the combat.

The Illinois Republican Party this week released digital ads and robo-phone calls attacking Senate Democrats for voting to raise state income and sales taxes.

"Social Media Ads Highlight Democrat's Tax-Hike Plan," the Illinois GOP announced.

The GOP also dragged the state's most toxic Democrat into the fray over taxes.

"See more at BossMadigan.com/No-Tax-Hike," the GOP said, referring to state Democratic Party chairman and House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The Chicago Tribune reported this week that Madigan has been so tarred by Rauner's criticism that he's receded to the background, sending forth subordinates to do his talking for him while he continues to pull strings from behind the curtain.

Schock update

Those who were looking forward to a big-time political corruption trial this summer at the federal courthouse in Urbana got a disappointment when U.S. Judge Colin Bruce re-scheduled the start of former Republican U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock's trial for Jan. 22.

Don't hold your breath on that date either. These cases have a way of dragging out.

Judge Bruce has been inundated with defense motions from Schock's high-powered and hugely expensive Washington, D.C., legal team. They are, among other things, asking that the case against their client be thrown out on constitutional grounds.

It's going to take so much time to iron out the preliminary matters that Judge Bruce decided the July trial date was unrealistic. So he moved it back another six months.

Schock, a one-time rising political star from Peoria, is charged with a variety of offenses — income tax evasion, mail fraud — stemming from his alleged use of public tax dollars and campaign funds for personal expenses.

Once talked about as a candidate for governor or U.S. Senator, Schock's political future collapsed after a series of news reports linked him to misconduct and led to his resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives. The FBI, under the leadership of the U.S. Attorney's office in Springfield, subsequently conducted an in-depth investigation that led to a voluminous federal indictment.

The former boy-wonder was elected to his local school board at 19, the Illinois House of Representatives at 23 and the U.S. House by 27. Now 35, he was indicted in November 2016.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.