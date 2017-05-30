LIVE! Final Four

Video: Small on quarterfinal victory » more Videographer: Marcus Jackson Illinois men's golf coach Mike Small talk about his team clinching a spot in Tuesday afternoon's Final Four. Other Related Content Small: 'They just kept fighting'

In way-too-early-so-let's-overreact mode, Illinois trails Oklahoma in the semifinals. Just the first two pairings have completed the first hole, and the Sooners claimed the lead in both over the Illini's Edoardo Lipparelli and Giovanni Tadiotto.

Of course, Illinois struggled early against Southern California in the quarterfinals. That match turned out OK.

***

Illinois rallied to beat Southern California in this morning's quarterfinals with Dylan Meyer still on the course but putting together a comeback of his own.

The interim between quarterfinal victory and semifinal showdown with Oklahoma (set for a 1:30 p.m. start) saw the Illini junior, who was a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, earn PING First Team All-American honors by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Meyer finished sixth in the stroke play portion of the NCAA championship at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove. He was also the Big Ten Player of the Year and was a semifinalist for the Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award. Meyer is currently ranked No. 4 in the Wold Amateur Golf Rankigns

The other First Team All-Americans included: Sam Burns (LSU), Wyndham Clark (Oregon), Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt), Maverick McNealy (Stanford), Collin Morikawa (California), John Oda (UNLV), Jimmy Stanger (Virginia), Braden Thornberry (Ole Miss) and Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest).

***

Illinois rallied from early trouble in Tuesday's NCAA championship match play quarterfinals to beat Southern California 3-1-1 and advance to the semifinals for the fourth time in five years.

Illinois will face Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. in today's semifinal round. The Sooners beat Big 12 rivals Baylor 3-2 in the quarterfinals, with Brad Dalke clinching the win with a victory against the Bears' Matthew Perrine in 19 holes.

Golf Channel coverage of the semifinals will begin at 3 p.m.

Edoardo Lipparelli will lead off for Illinois again in the semifinals and face Blaine Hale. The Illini freshmen will follow, with Giovanni Tadiotto taking on Max McGreevy and Michael Feagles playing Rylee Reinertson.

Illinois' veterans will close. Nick Hardy will face Grant Hirschman, and Dylan Meyer will be in the final pairing against Brad Dalke.

Lipparelli got Illinois on the board first in the quarterfinals, beating USC's Sean Crocker 1-up. Tadiotto, the latest of Mike Small's Belgian recruits, was in next with a 1-up victory against Andrew Levitt after trailing by two holes at the turn.

It was one of Small's veterans, though, that clinched the quarterfinals victory. Hardy faced an early two-hole deficit against three-time All-American Rico Hoey but squared the match at the turn before holding on for a 1-up victory.