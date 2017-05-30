NCSA awards eight fellowships to UI faculty members

URBANA — When you think "supercomputing" or "big data," gun crimes may not necessarily come to mind.

But that's one of the wide-ranging issues that will be studied with seed grants awarded to eight University of Illinois professors selected for the 2017-18 Faculty Fellowships from the National Center for Supercomputing Applications.

The fellowships give Illinois researchers an opportunity to work with the NCSA for one year on projects designed to help "solve some of the great challenges facing all people," such as volcano activity, the internet of things and "deep learning," according to the NCSA.

This year's grants include professors in engineering and information science as well as human nutrition and the humanities.

"We've always viewed computing as something that would impact all areas of scholarship, and we do make an effort to reach out and try to help people learn what they can and find new ways to apply it," said interim Director William Gropp, a computer science professor.

The grants are $25,000 each and can fund a graduate student's time or specialized equipment needed by the professor, Gropp said. Professors are also given an unpaid appointment to the NCSA for the year, with direct access to NCSA research scientists and staff and, where possible, to computers, data and software licenses.

Each professor will work closely with NCSA experts on a project that aligns with the center's six research themes — such as bioinformatics, physics/astronomy or Earth/environment — or its major projects, including Blue Waters, the Midwest Big Data Hub or the Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment, known as XSEDE.

"We're looking for things that will allow people to demonstrate a new approach" and perhaps allow them to get other research grants, he said.

The grants can be particularly important in the humanities, giving professors the chance to "really transform how they do things," he said.

Plowing through huge sets of data, or multiple transcripts, to find proof for a particular theory can be painstaking.

"It used to be that people would sit down with markers and copies of books and go through and mark them up. A lot of that can be automated," Gropp said.

In other areas, trying to do a data analysis on a laptop limits the scope of research to relatively simple models, compared to what a researcher could do with supercomputing power, he said.

"It can transform what you can think about, what you can accomplish in your scholarship," he said.

Among this year's fellows is Ruby Mendenhall, professor of sociology and African American studies, who will examine the physiological effects of exposure to nearby gun crimes, such as shootings, to document the life and health of African-American mothers.

The study will gather data from mothers using wearable biosensors as well as their physical movements as collected by their smartphone's GPS, and match that with real-time crime data on gunshot activity from the city of Chicago.

Other faculty fellows are:

— Zeynep Madak-Erdogan, assistant professor in food science and human nutrition, will explore breast-cancer disparities in African-American women, who are four to five times more likely to die from the disease than Caucasian women, even after controlling for stage at diagnosis, treatment and other factors. The study will look at biological and socioeconomic factors, among others.

— Patricia Gregg, assistant professor of geology, who will expand current efforts in volcano model data fusion to provide a framework for volcano hazards research worldwide.

— Anita Chan, associate professor of media and cinema studies, who will investigate NCSA's role and impact as a national and campuswide hub for digital inquiry over the past four decades.

— Stephen Downie, professor in the School of Information Sciences, who hopes to make the huge HathiTrust book collection — 15 million books spanning multiple centuries — available for large-scale research use through optimized, concept-based representations.

— Andre Schleife, assistant professor of materials science and engineering, who will develop a data science infrastructure to enable a new computational/experimental approach to semiconductor nanocrystal design.

— Dallas Trinkle, associate professor of materials science and engineering, who will scale-up a new materials modeling optimization algorithm and integrate with the Materials Data Facility, to strengthen connections in materials modeling across campus and NCSA.

— Zhizhen Zhao, assistant professor of electrical and computational engineering, who will develop a unified and efficient computational framework to process the data from the gravitational waves discovery by the LIGO telescope array utilizing new "deep learning" techniques.