Part 30: Life lessons from jobs at Timpone's, Deluxe and the Illini Union pool hall

The founder of one of New York City's most beloved bakeries got her A-list clientele from her three years as a partner in a PR firm on Central Park West.

As for her customer-service savvy, AYALA DONCHIN (BA '91) learned just about everything she knows at 710 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

"In college, I waitressed at Timpone's and I credit that experience with laying the foundation of my love of great food and great service," says Donchin, who moved to New York three years after graduating from the UI and opened Evelyn's Kitchen in East Harlem in 2009.

A self-described "townie" (Urbana High Class of '97) and full-fledged foodie (she's had Lil Porgy's sauce shipped to New York), Donchin entered the workforce earlier than most, launching her first business (Ayala's Magnificent Mousse & Cheesecake) at age 11, after her parents challenged her to come up with a way to pay for sleepover camp.

Since then, she's had jobs of all kinds — from working the counter at Dairy Queen on Green Street in high school to being named community-relations director for the New York Knicks in 2000 to her current dream gig: owner and executive chef of an eatery lauded by the Food Network and Cooking Channel, among others.

But never has she had a more demanding — and, as it turns out, impactful — boss than she did at Timpone's.

"RAYMOND TIMPONE was a perfectionist and his expectations of his entire team were beyond" anything Donchin has experienced, she says. "But for those who could stick with it, the life lessons from that experience were invaluable. And I'm pretty sure I applied some of what I learned to my own cafe in New York."

MICHAEL KELLY

Now: A big name in media.

Then: Bartender, Deluxe Lunch & Billiards.

Since graduating from the UI with a political science degree in 1979, Kelly's business cards have read:

-- Publisher, Entertainment Weekly

-- CEO, The Weather Channel

-- President, AOL Media

But none of those well-paying positions brought half the fun as his couple-bucks-an-hour job his junior and senior years.

Campustown just hasn't been the same since the 1996 closing of the Deluxe, whose fried Icelandic cod sandwiches were the stuff of legend.

"I don't think there are too many places like it left in the world," Kelly says. "During the week, it was a local hangout frequented by bikers, students, faculty and Champaign residents — one of the few places on campus that locals hung out in.

"I was one of the 'kid' bartenders mixed in with a sitcom-worthy cast of full-time employees — PEARL and JANE, the waitresses, and TOM, the everything guy. It had a family feel fostered by the FLYNNS, who owned the joint.

"It was a quirky, quaint, welcoming hangout with lots of regulars. Most nights, it was pretty quiet. But on the weekends, it went wild. Why? World-famous fish sandwiches."

AMANDA PETERSON

Now: Head of naming, Google.

Then: Pool-hall attendant, Illini Union basement.

"Until my current role at Google, I'd always said it was my favorite job," despite the minimum-wage pay and late-night hours, says Peterson (BS '97).

"I sat in the little booth, drawing cartoons, doing homework and chatting with the folks trying to get their name moved up higher on the waiting list. There was a full jukebox, but I think every other song was either New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle' or JAMES BROWN's 'Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine.'

"For a few hours, the pool hall had the din of conversation and the thwack of balls, with the scary bounce of the occasional trick shot gone wrong, but since it was in the student union, there was rarely a drunken ruckus and there was never cigarette smoke. I had great philosophical and pop-culture conversations with people as they waited for tables to open up. Sure, I was often the only girl in there for hours, but everyone was totally polite — probably because I wielded the power of the waiting list on a jam-packed Friday or Saturday night.

"I ended up taking an off-campus job the next year that was theoretically more related to my major, but it was far less fulfilling or entertaining than the pool hall."