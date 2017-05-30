Police investigating Monday shooting at Market Place Shopping Center

Champaign police are investigating reports of gunfire at Market Place Shopping Center on Monday evening.



Police said they were called to the mall just after 9 p.m. Preliminary information suggests that an argument took place in the mall, leading to at least one round of gunfire. The individuals involved in the dispute had left the mall before officers arrived. Police say no victims have come forward or have been identified at this point.



Police said they are still gathering information from witnesses as they try to determine what happened and who was involved. They urge anyone with information to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.