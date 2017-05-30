Sangamon Elementary sale price cut again to $750K

Photo by: Amelia Benner/Mahomet Citizen Who needs a school building? Mahomet's Sangamon School is officially on the market.

MAHOMET — A Mahomet school building can be yours for less than half of its original asking price.

Less than a month after slashing the price from $1.8 million to $1.3 million, Mahomet-Seymour school board members have again opted to reduce the minimum bid of Sangamon Elementary and the approximately 3.6 acres on which it sits to $750,000.

Sealed bids on the East Main Street property will be accepted until June 19. Each bidder must submit earnest money equal to 10 percent of the bid.

"We fully expected no bids (at $1.8 million) and were hopeful (at $1.3 million)," outgoing Superintendent Rick Johnston said. "This time, we expect to get some action."

Sangamon School houses first- and second-grade students. Those grades will be relocated to a new building under construction at Middletown Prairie in August 2018.