Small: 'They just kept fighting'

Video: Small on quarterfinal victory » more Videographer: Marcus Jackson Illinois men's golf coach Mike Small talk about his team clinching a spot in Tuesday afternoon's Final Four.

SUGAR GROVE — Mike Small regularly touts his team’s toughness and its ability to overcome adversity. But the Illinois men’s golf coach wouldn’t mind it if his guys took it easy on him every once in a while.

A day after flirting with the cut line in the final round of stroke play at the NCAA championships, the Illini fell behind in multiple matches against Southern California on Tuesday morning during a match play quarterfinal at Rich Harvest Farms. But Edoardo Lipparelli and Giovanni Tadiotto posted victories in the day’s first two matches for Illinois as veteran Nick Hardy bounced back to defeat USC star Rico Hoey on the final hole to clinch a berth in the semifinals for the Illini.

“USC played pretty well early but we didn’t hit some fairways early. We struggled and I think we were a little sluggish. This is a long week emotionally and mentally,” Small said.

The Illini wrapped up the 72-hole stroke-play portion of the NCAA championships on Monday evening and had to be back on the course early Tuesday morning for the match against the Trojans.

“We’ve learned over the years you're up at 4 (a.m.) a few days this week and you’re at the golf course all day. We finished last night on a really incredible high and you go back, sleep for five hours and do it all over again,” Small said. “That takes some practice, takes some getting used to and I thought our young guys were sluggish today but they fought back. Everybody was down at one point except for (Lipparelli) and they just kept fighting.”

Illinois, the No. 3 seed will face second-seeded Oklahoma in today’s semifinal with the first match teeing off at 1:30 p.m.

Small was particularly impressed with Tadiotto, the freshman from Belgium, playing in front of impressive galleries all weekend. Tadiotto led his match against Andrew Levitt early before falling behind by two on the back 9 before taking control of the back-and-forth match on the final two holes.

"I saw a chance for him to win his match. We were kind of joking out there that his match was like a pillow fight, neither one of them wanted to win it, but it was a ground and it was a big point. They kept going back and forth and they didn’t play their best golf, either one of them, but that’s what match play is,” Small said. “Gio’s new at this, this is all new to him. A year ago he probably didn’t imagine he would be doing this and feeling these emotions and what he has to go through. For a kid from Europe to come and see this is pretty imposing and I thought he did well coming down the stretch. Those were a solid two pars on the last two holes and he just outlasted him.”

Oklahoma knocked off Baylor in the other morning quarterfinal with Brad Dalke outlasting Baylor’s Matthew Perrine in 19 holes.

Lipparelli will square off against Blaine Hale at 1:30 p.m. Tadiotto faces Max McGreevy at 1:40 p.m., Michael Feagles and Rylee Reinertson will square off at 1:50 followed by Nick Hardy and Grant Hirschman at 2 p.m. and Dylan Meyer vs. Dalke at 2:10 p.m.

Illinois is in the semifinals for the second straight year. Small’s club fell in the Final Four a year ago at Eugene Country Club, falling to the host Oregon Ducks in the final match. Oregon, the reigning national champions, and Vanderbilt will play in Tuesday’s other semifinal.