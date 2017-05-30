St. Joseph veterans memorial dedicated in park so kids learn freedom's price

Photo by: Natalie Wickman/The News-Gazette Flags are raised Monday over the new veterans memorial at St. Joseph Community Park. Image

Image

ST. JOSEPH — For a memorial dedicated to veterans past, present and future, it's only fitting that you can find it in an all-ages setting.

St. Joseph American Legion Post 634 unveiled a veterans memorial Monday with a ceremony in St. Joseph Community Park. The attendees gathered with local veterans and offered thanks while speaking over the flapping of countless American flags.

There was no shortage of emotion and stoicism as the crowd examined the three-panel, black-and-gray granite marker topped with stars. It features the poem "It Is The Soldier" by Charles M. Province and is surrounded by a playground, football field, baseball field and basketball court.

"This should be here for the kids to look at when they come to play ball," said St. Joseph resident and Air Force Lt. Col. John Dwyer, the ceremony's featured speaker. "Children are our future, and they need to realize what prices are paid so that they can continue to play ball."

Tilton's Pamela Nichols, a member of the American Legion Riders and Patriot Guard Riders, lost son Kenneth in 2009 while he was fighting in Afghanistan. She said she appreciates St. Joseph's work to emphasize veteran respect among kids.

"I think it's really important that kids have exposure to that," Nichols said. "They can't go into the park without seeing the memorial. We need these kids to love this country, and I think this is a good starting point."

Vietnam veteran and St. Joseph resident Jim Riggs said the memorial is meaningful to him because of the recognition it provides.

"I've got family that didn't come back from various wars, so I know what it means to appreciate the ones who did," Riggs said.

St. Joseph's Steve Donberger, a Vietnam veteran and Post 634 commander, said he's been noticing a shift in American regard for veterans.

"When we came home (from the war), we weren't treated very well, and I think the general public is starting to realize what we went through there," Donberger said.

The memorial was made by Adams Memorials of Charleston and financed through donations Post 634 collected from local residents and businesses. Dee Evans, a Vietnam veteran and Post 634 spokesperson, said the tribute started coming together around a year ago after he pushed for a memorial that honors all veterans. There is another memorial at St. Joseph-Ogden, but it only honors veterans who graduated from the high school.

"I think veterans are being forgotten, and the more recognition you get, the more people remember," Evans said.

St. Joseph's Jeremy Ausmus, an Iraq War veteran and Post 634 member, said the memorial's location is convenient because it will be seen not only by local residents but also by the youth sports teams that come in from nearby towns to compete. He also noted that the memorial is close to a parking lot, making it accessible for those with physical disabilities.

When Monday's ceremony concluded with taps, the crowd shared a heavy silence only broken by a few who stood up to salute without being asked.