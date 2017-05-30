Two injured in two-vehicle crash west of Rantoul
RANTOUL — Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning west of Rantoul.
According to state police, at 3:57 a.m. on Memorial Day, Breanna Maple, 20, of Armstrong was driving a blue Chevrolet 1500 pickup north on County Road 1200 E when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 136, west of Rantoul. She was hit by a gray Pontiac Grand Prix being driven east on U.S. 136 by Ashley Bode, 28, of Gibson City.
State police said both vehicles left the road after impact; Maple, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from her truck. She was air-lifted to an area hospital. Bode, who was wearing a seat belt, was also injured and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
State police said neither woman’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Maple was cited for disobeying a traffic-control device and failure to wear a seat belt.
