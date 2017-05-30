UPDATE: police investigating Monday shooting at Market Place Shopping Center

New 12:30 p.m. Tuesday:



Champaign police said Market Place Shopping Center was in the process of closing on Monday night when a shooting took place, but it is still unclear if anyone was hit by the gunfire.



Lt. Dave Shaffer said the incident took place just after 9 p.m. after an argument in the vicinity of the Finish Line store. Shaffer said investigators do not have a suspect description yet, but he said they are interviewing witnesses and are in the process of getting surveillance video from the mall.



The individuals involved in the dispute had left the mall before officers arrived, and no victims have come forward or have been identified at this point.



Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.



Original story 9:41 a.m. Tuesday:



