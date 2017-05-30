UPDATE: Police looking into Monday shooting at Market Place

New 5 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — Market Place Shopping Center is working with the Champaign Police Department after a Memorial Day shooting at the mall.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said police don’t have a suspect description yet but are interviewing witnesses and are in the process of obtaining surveillance video from the mall.

Shots were fired just after 9 p.m. as the mall was closing, Shaffer said, after an argument broke out in the vicinity of the Finish Line store.

It’s unclear if anyone was hit, and everyone involved left before officers arrived, police said. No victims have come forward or have been identified.

The mall contracts with Andy Frain Services for security, said Lindsay Kahn, public-relations manager for GGP, which owns the mall. It also posts "No Guns" graphics at all entrances.

In an emailed statement, Market Place General Manger Dennis Robertson declined to go into detail about the incident or the mall's security program.

"While the safety and well-being of our shoppers and retailers is our number-one priority every day, we never publicly discuss the details of our security program because to do so would compromise its effectiveness," Robertson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.

***

New 12:30 p.m. Tuesday:

Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.

***

Original story, 9:41 a.m. Tuesday:

Police said they are still gathering information from witnesses as they try to determine what happened and who was involved. They urge anyone with information to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.