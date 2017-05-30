UPDATE: WDWS-WHMS-WKIO phones back up Tuesday
New 10:37 a.m.:
Phone service at the radio center has been restored.
**
Original story:
The WDWS-WHMS-WKIO phone system is down Tuesday due to an equipment switching failure, so you won't be able to call the business office. The listener line (217-356-9397) is still in operation. You can also reach the radio center by e-mailing newsroom@wdws.com.
We'll post updates as they are available.
