UPDATE: WDWS-WHMS-WKIO phones back up Tuesday

New 10:37 a.m.:



Phone service at the radio center has been restored.



**



Original story:



The WDWS-WHMS-WKIO phone system is down Tuesday due to an equipment switching failure, so you won't be able to call the business office. The listener line (217-356-9397) is still in operation. You can also reach the radio center by e-mailing newsroom@wdws.com.



We'll post updates as they are available.