Chipotle in Champaign impacted by data breach
The restaurant chain Chipotle said its two Champaign locations were among those impacted by a data breach this past March and April.
One is located at 903 W. Anthony Dr. in the North Prospect Avenue district. For that location, the time frame for the breach is March 26 through April 18. The other eatery is at 528 E. Green St. in Campustown. The time frame there is March 25 through April 18.
Chipotle said someone used malware to get information from people who paid with cards, including name, card number and expiration date. The restaurant chain says it removed the malware and is taking steps to increase security.
If you think you’ve been impacted by the breach, Chipotle is encouraging you to check your card statements and get a free credit report. You can also call the restaurant chain at 888-738-0534.
