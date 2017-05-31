House rule: 'Continuous session'

Questions for Tom? Ask them here

SPRINGFIELD — Unable to resolve a budget impasse that has dragged on for more than two years, members of the Illinois House adopted a resolution saying that they would continue to meet in "continuous session" until a budget agreement is reached.

Midnight tonight was to have been the Legislature's deadline for approving a budget and a host of other issues. But House Democrats didn't have the votes to adopt either a Senate Democrats tax and budget plan or their own proposal.

The immediate plan, lawmakers said Wednesday, is to meet every Wednesday in June until there is a budget deal between the Democratic-dominated Legislature and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

"We want to engage with every member of the Legislature, House and Senate, Democrat and Republican. We want to work with the governor," said House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago. "We want to work with him cooperatively."

State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, placed much of the blame for the prolonged budget standoff on Rauner.

She said Illinoisans have to pressure legislators and the governor to negotiate in good faith.

"I think at some point it needs to happen and the public needs to make sure it happens because we can lay out specifically 10 areas where we gave the governor reforms that he wanted and it hasn't moved the ball for him any further or any closer to passing a budget," said Ammons.

Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin, said the budget gridlock is "everybody's fault." But he noted that Madigan and Rauner haven't been able to agree.

"I'm not one that gets involved in finger pointing because I think the public is tired of that. It's everybody's fault," Hays said. "It's incumbent upon this body and the governor to come together and anything short of that is unacceptable.

"The truth of the matter is that the two principals have to be willing to come to an agremeent and I think it's increasingly apparent that neither one or both are not there yet."