102-year-old UI professor who pushed for trans fat ban dies

A University of Illinois professor who led the charge to remove trans fats from food and who worked until he was 101 years old has died.



Fred Kummerow passed away on Wednesday at his Urbana home at age 102.



Kummerow's early research on heart disease showed that artificial trans fats were clogging arteries and interfering with blood flow. He later pushed the Food and Drug Administration to ban trans fats from food. He achieved his goal in 2015 and spoke about it in this UI-produced video.

In a statement, UI chancellor Robert Jones called Kummerow a "maverick and a trailblazer" whose work transformed the American diet.



Kummerow's family is planning a memorial service for late this summer.