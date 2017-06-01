Cvijanovic: 'I hope my story inspires others'

Audio: Simon Cvijanovic speaks on settlement » more Former University of Illinois football player Simon Cvijanovic said he is satisified with the outcome of his $250,000 settlement with the school, but he said time will tell if the amount of money he received will cover his medical expenses in the future. Michael Kiser reports.

CHICAGO — In a downtown conference room, one of the lawyers for Simon Cvijanovic referred to the disgruntled former Illinois football player as “a hero” in discussing the $250,000 settlement the 24-year-old received from the university over injuries he sustained while a member of the UI football program.

The trimmed-down former Illini, who has shed 70 pounds since hanging up his helmet after the 2014 season, appeared with his lawyers on Thursday and talked about becoming an advocate for other student-athletes who feel as though they’re being mistreated by their universities and athletic departments.

“I recognize that this is so much bigger than me. This problem is still a problem nationwide, one that needs to be adjusted. I’m happy that people are now paying attention to those issues on a much higher level,” he said. “I hope this story inspires others to use their voices as well.

"Watching me do what I’ve done, other players will be able to stand up and say they are worthy. In that, there are players who won’t, players who maybe don’t have that strength yet and I hope that I can continue to be an effective advocate for those players.”

Cvijanovic took to Twitter in May 2015 to speak out against the culture in then-Illinois coach Tim Beckman’s program, where injured players were put back on the field and scholarships were threatened to be pulled for those who didn’t adhere to his demands.

Beckman was ultimately fired by former Illinois athletic director Mike Thomas in August 2015. Thomas was fired three months later, though he was not personally implicated in an external investigation into Beckman's program.

Those personnel moves combined with the settlement announced this week spoke volumes about how the UI viewed what happened to him, Cvijanovic said.

“They said very plainly they were wrong, wrongdoings were done and their system allowed,” Cvijanovic said Thursday. "That’s what I think the biggest takeaway is from all of this. There is an admittance that the system allowed wrongdoings.”

