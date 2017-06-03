‘We have to look out for each other’

DANVILLE — On May 13, Shayla Jones planned to celebrate her 40th birthday with a small group of friends in Champaign.

As she got ready that evening, her 22-year-old son, Rodney Crosby, two of her younger children and their cousin sat on the front porch of the family’s Kentucky Street home.

Before she headed to Champaign, Jones and her brother went to pick up her 19-year-old. A short time later, her eldest son was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

“My baby saw a car that kept driving past, so he told the kids to go inside and get down,” Jones said of Mr. Crosby. “Then, my 10-year-old heard three loud bangs. She thought it was Rodney banging on the door, so she went to open it. It wasn’t him knocking. They were gunshots. She went out to the driveway and found him lying on the sidewalk.”

Jones spoke about her son’s murder, the most recent incident of gun violence in Danville, at Saturday’s Wear Orange event in Danville.

“People think this can’t happen to them,” said Jones, who wore a T-shirt with her son’s picture and held a neon pink sign that read, “Justice for Rodney, Put the guns down!”

“It can. My baby stayed at home away from trouble, but trouble came to him.”

Held in conjunction with National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the Wear Orange event was organized by the newly-formed Danville area chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America to remember victims, show support to their families and join in addressing the problem in the community.

“Ninety-three Americans are killed every day, and hundreds more are injured,” organizer Mary Catherine Roberson told the more than 100 participants — including family members and friends of victims; Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer and Ward 1 alderman Rickey Williams Jr.; and concerned parents and citizens — who gathered at the corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets.

“This has become an epidemic in our country and our community,” Roberson said, recalling a time when kids could play in the parks and not be afraid. “It’s not going to be a simple fix. But we are not going to sit back and feel hopeless.

“We don’t want to wait for the next phone call,” continued Roberson, whose organization wants to unite people and work toward getting illegal guns off the street. “We demand action from each other. We demand action from our elected officials. We demand action from the parents ... to have a community where our children are safe and where they can play outside without the fear of stray bullets.”



***



Roberson read the names of the 50-plus victims — many of whom were killed in recent years in Vermilion County and some of whom were from the area and died elsewhere — and the crowd observed a moment of silence for each one.

Then they fanned out along the 900 block of North Vermilion Street, waving signs that read “Enough is enough,” “Stop shooting and start living” and “We can end gun violence” at passing motorists.

“Whose street?” Roberson repeated into a megaphone, as she walked up and down the sidewalk.

“Our street!” the crowd shouted back.

Among those chanting was Linda Cantu, of Danville, holding a sign memorializing her son, Ronald Arrowsmith, 32. Cantu said her son grew up in Danville but had moved to Terre Haute, Ind., about 1½ years ago.

Mr. Arrowsmith was killed on Nov. 8, 2013 in Terre Haute, and his body was found wrapped in a tarp in a basement.

“They tried to throw him away,” said Cantu, tears filling her eyes.

While she’s comforted by the fact that six people are in prison in connection with her son’s death, she said her son is still gone “and there are still young men out there shooting people. We’ve got to get the guns off the street.”

Unlike Cantu, Nikkita Trotter is still waiting for her son’s murderer to be brought to justice. Michael Trotter Jr., 20, and Hank Hamilton, 27, were both killed in a shooting near Griffin and Main streets on Jan. 7, 2015. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

“The only suspect they had, they let go at the scene of the crime,” Nikkita Trotter said, adding prosecutors told her recently they don’t have enough evidence to bring charges against anyone at this time. “I feel so helpless.”

She said her son was the oldest of her six children and her only boy.

“He worked first shift,” she said of her son, an activity aide at Danville Care Center, “and he would leave his job and come home to watch his sisters, so I could go to work. He was like their dad. They still don’t understand why this happened.”



***



Standing a few feet away from Trotter was Willie Williams Jr., a former Chicago resident. His son, Willie Williams III, was killed in 2006 when he was 17.

The Robeson High School student had been a member of the Jesse White Tumblers since he was 8, and had just signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Arizona State.

Williams Jr. said his son was walking out of the Ford City movie theater when he learned a friend was involved in a fight.

“He pulled his friend out of the fight,” Williams Jr. said. “A young man came out of nowhere and pulled a gun on him. Willie was practically begging for his life. He shot him in the head.

“Willie lived for 14 hours,” recalled his father, who held his hand and watched him take his last breath. “He was fighting hard. He couldn’t fight no more.”

In his death, Willie gave life to four people through an organ donation, his father said.

Williams Jr. quit his security and coaching jobs at Whitney Young High School and started working as an activist to bring his son’s killer to justice and help get young people out of gangs and off the street. In 2010, 23-year-old Eddie Fenton, a gang member, was sentenced to 110 years for his son’s murder.

Now Williams, who survived kidney cancer during that time, lives in Danville and is working with Moms Demand Action. He wants to help others, including Shayla Jones, find justice for their sons and daughters and help young people stay on the right path.

While no one is in custody for Mr. Crosby’s murder, Jones hasn’t lost hope an arrest will come.

“We know we will get justice, it’s just when,” said Jones, who described her son as “an old soul.”

“He looked out for me and his brothers and sisters ... and he liked to work,” she said, adding her son worked at Sparkle Clean, but had an interview to work for a local distribution company.

Jones said catching the criminals and curbing the violence can’t be done without everyone’s cooperation.

“This is my hometown, and I just ask that people speak up,” she said. “The code of the street is ‘Don’t say nothing,’ but that’s bull. We have to speak out for our kids. We have to look out for each other. We have to put the guns down. They don’t make you tough.

“Cowards hide behind guns.”