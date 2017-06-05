AUDIO: Champaign County veteran finally gets high school diploma
A Champaign County World War II veteran took an emotional step back into his teenage years on Sunday, as he received an honorary high school diploma 73 years later. Carol Vorel has more from Senior Chief Petty Officer Bruce Voges.
The LST is housed at Evansville, Indiana, and still sails on area rivers to raise money for maintenance.
After retiring from the service in 1964, Voges worked in the private sector, including another retirement as a bank executive in Ogden.
