AUDIO: Champaign County veteran finally gets high school diploma
Mon, 06/05/2017 - 5:30am | Tim Ditman
Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Bruce Voges talks about serving in the Navy in World War II and Korea while at his home Wednesday in St. Joseph.
    PODCAST: Bruce Voges talks military service, honorary diploma

A Champaign County World War II veteran took an emotional step back into his teenage years on Sunday, as he received an honorary high school diploma 73 years later. Carol Vorel has more from Senior Chief Petty Officer Bruce Voges.

The LST is housed at Evansville, Indiana, and still sails on area rivers to raise money for maintenance.

After retiring from the service in 1964, Voges worked in the private sector, including another retirement as a bank executive in Ogden.

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

