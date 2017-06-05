Congressional seat: Ammons still gauging support

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette State Representative Carol Ammons hosts a "listening session" at the Champaign Public Library, while exploring a bid for U.S. 13th Congressional District seat currently held by U.S. Representative Rodney Davis. Sunday, June 4, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — The world will know by June 15 whether state Rep. Carol Ammons is going to challenge U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) for his congressional seat.

"We're not going to leave people hanging for a long time," the Urbana Democrat said Sunday. "We will make a determination based on the energy and excitement that comes from our district."

Why not decide now?

"What prevents me from declaring tomorrow is the big dollar sign we've got to raise. If we can't raise enough money to outspend Americans For Prosperity, which is supporting Rodney Davis and giving him the money, it makes it difficult for me to be competitive," Ammons said after the latest stop on her listening tour, at the Champaign Public Library.

She said she is determining her potential support in areas of the 13th Congressional District outside of Champaign-Urbana.

"A lady in Edwardsville told me that, in this area, there are people who are racist. No matter how great you are, they won't vote for you," Ammons said. "I just can't convince a person who has a view like that to vote for me. There is nothing I can do or say for that person.

"If I'm going to run, it will be based on our ability to count (votes in) the district, and we are doing that part of the work. But we also need to count the number of people who are absolutely committed to walking and knocking on doors in places where people may not be accustomed to voting for someone who looks like me or who has a record like mine."

Another factor, according to Ammons, will be determining the impact of her leaving the Illinois House.

"I'm also considering the impact on my family," she said.

Speaking before more than 80 people at a forum Sunday afternoon, Ammons answered 21 questions on a wide range of topics — from the state budget to jobs, taxes, foreign policy, university research funding, health care, prison reform, racism, resources for low-income women, adult education and human services.

Ammons said the purpose of Sunday's event was to collect information to help her to decide whether to run for Congress.

"I do believe we need to elect people who care about our world and its outcome," she said.

Following the forum, Ammons was critical of the Trump Administration.

— On changes to Obamacare: "One of the worst things we have seen in this administration has been to remove health care for 24 million people in less than 100 days. It is a devastating response to the American people."

— On Trump's proposal to build a wall on the Mexican border: "I don't believe we need a wall to separate people. I think we need good immigration policies, and that is enough."

— On the U.S. withdrawing from the Paris climate change agreement last week: "We see this administration as hostile to the people of America and the people of the world. The climate change agreement was one of those things that could be improved upon. To take ourself completely out of it goes straight against everything science is teaching."

— On the proposed immigration ban from selected countries: "It is a bad idea. It is discriminatory."

— On Davis' opposition to appearing before constituents at town hall-style forums: "Certainly, I am willing to come to talk to people who may disagree with me in person. I am willing to address the decisions I've made that may not be amenable to everyone and to give my rationale. And I've always been extremely accessible to people in the district from visitors to my home to visitors to my office. I think our congressman should do the same."