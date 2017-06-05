Gunshots at mall: Police seek info on two men
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help solving an incident at Market Place Mall.
According to a Champaign police report, officers were called to the mall at 2000 N. Neil St., Champaign, at 9:06 p.m. May 29 to respond to a report of a gunshot being fired.
Witnesses said between 12 and 15 people were gathered in the mall when an argument broke out.
One person received a head injury as a result of the confrontation, but the person ran away from the scene after a single gunshot was fired.
Police said all of the people were black males and black females in their late teens to mid-20s.
Police described the victim as a skinny black male with short hair.
Persons of interest involved in the shooting included a slim black male in his early 20s with average height and very short dreads and a 6-foot-tall black male with a thicker build and shorter hair.
They were last seen driving away from the area in a black Chevy Impala and an older gold Pontiac.
If you have any information regarding these crimes, please contact Officer Corey Phenicie at 217-351-4545, reference C17-04740, or you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.
