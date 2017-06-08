Champaign police arrest man for murder of Darien Carter

URBANA — Champaign police have arrested a man for murder in connection with a fatal shooting in that city last week.

A release from the Champaign police department said Marquis T. Burnett, 21, of Champaign, was picked up Wednesday evening for the first-degree murder of Darien Carter, 24.

Mr. Carter was gunned down as he walked in the 500 block of East Eureka Street about 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

Officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found Burnett in a vehicle near the 2100 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.

He was arrested on a warrant that had been issued Monday and carries a $1 million bond.

Also in the car and arrested on other outstanding warrants unrelated to the murder investigation were Tywone Mitchell, 21, and Jamonhe Watkins, 20, both of Champaign.