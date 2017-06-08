I-57 crash in Champaign results in injuries, entrapment
CHAMPAIGN — Emergency personnel are at the scene of a crash that took place about 4 p.m. today on Interstate 57 in west Champaign.
Trooper Tracy Lillard said state troopers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on southbound I-57 southbound at milepost 237.5, about a quarter-mile south of the Mattis Avenue overpass between the Interstate 74 and Olympian Drive exits.
Lillard reports severe injuries, with multiple people trapped in their vehicles.
Motorists should expect delays; police advise avoiding the area.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at Olympian, police say.
Champaign police say southbound I-57 is expected to be closed south of Olympian for an extended time for accident-invatigation work.
