UPDATE: I-74 semi accident snarls traffic west of Danville

Photo by: Illinois State Police A semi lies on its side on Interstate 74 near mile marker 212.5 on Thursday.

8:45 a.m. update:

I-74 eastbound at milepost 176 near Mahomet is backed up approximately 3 miles due to construction work on the county road bridge above I-74.

***

Illinois State Police say traffic is backed up on Interstate 74 eastbound near Danville due to a semitrailer tractor truck that is on its side.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. near milepost 212.5, blocking one lane. One lane remains open.

Troopers urge caution.