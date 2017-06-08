Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, June 8, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: I-74 semi accident snarls traffic west of Danville

UPDATE: I-74 semi accident snarls traffic west of Danville
| Subscribe

More Local

UPDATE: I-74 semi accident snarls traffic west of Danville

Thu, 06/08/2017 - 8:50am | The News-Gazette
crash1
Photo by: Illinois State Police
A semi lies on its side on Interstate 74 near mile marker 212.5 on Thursday.

8:45 a.m. update:

I-74 eastbound at milepost 176 near Mahomet is backed up approximately 3 miles due to construction work on the county road bridge above I-74.

***

Illinois State Police say traffic is backed up on Interstate 74 eastbound near Danville due to a semitrailer tractor truck that is on its side.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. near milepost 212.5, blocking one lane. One lane remains open.

Troopers urge caution. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments