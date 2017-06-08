UPDATED: Champaign man arrested in shooting death; 2 others face weapons charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Marquise T. Burnett, 21, of Urbana, arrested Wednesday, June 7, 2017, on charges of first-degree murder in the June 2 shooting death of Darien Carter, 24.

URBANA — A man fatally shot in north Champaign last week and the man accused of killing him are no strangers to gun violence.

On Wednesday evening, Champaign police arrested Marquise T. Burnett, 21, of Urbana, on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Darien Carter, 24.

Mr. Carter was gunned down as he walked in the 500 block of East Eureka Street about 6:15 p.m. June 2. Although his address was listed as on Valley Road in Champaign, police said Mr. Carter’s brother lived in the area where Mr. Carter was killed, a victim of multiple gunshot wounds. His funeral is Friday in Champaign.

Officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found Burnett, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Philo Road, in a vehicle near the 2100 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.

He was arrested on a warrant that had been issued Monday and carries a $1 million bond. He’s due to appear in court Friday.

In the vehicle with him and arrested on weapons charges unrelated to the murder were Tywone Mitchell, 21, who listed a Chicago address although he has lived in Urbana in the past, and Jamonhe Watkins, 20, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Kirby Avenue, Champaign.

Champaign police detective Lt. Dave Shaffer said police have been actively investigating Mr. Carter’s killing and that it’s possible there will be more arrests. Because of the ongoing investigation, he declined to reveal what may have led to the killing.

Both victim and alleged shooter, as well as Mitchell and Watkins, are all familiar names to local police.

About two years ago, Burnett was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting apparently sparked by animosity between gangs. The Oct. 19, 2015, shooting in the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue, Champaign, also resulted in the death of Jeremy O’Neal, 18.

Mr. O’Neal was accidentally shot in the back of the head by his own friend, Kyjuan Dorsey, 20, of Urbana, who was firing out the window of a car in the direction of Burnett, who was on a porch.

Last September, Dorsey was sentenced to 55 years in prison for Mr. O’Neal’s murder, plus 25 years for wounding Burnett.

Court records show Burnett has prior convictions for attempted burglary and burglary. He also had juvenile adjudications.

Mr. Carter, the victim in last week’s shooting, was due to be sentenced Wednesday for a conviction of unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He had pleaded guilty in April to having a loaded gun in a car in Rantoul on Sept. 1, 2016.

Watkins and Mitchell were arrested on warrants after having been charged with unlawful use of weapons by felons for allegedly possessing weapons on or near Wednesday. Both of them had prior weapons convictions.

Watkins pleaded guilty in January 2016 to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for having a gun near an apartment complex in north Champaign in September 2015. He was sentenced to a year in prison.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in February 2016 to unlawful use of a weapon, admitting that on July 22, 2015, he shot himself in the leg in Urbana.

And both had previously been convicted of unlawful use of weapons for having a gun in Douglass Park in July 2014.