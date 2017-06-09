Burnett charged with 4 counts of first degree murder

A Champaign man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of another Champaign man last weekend.

Marquise Burnett, 21, was arraigned Friday for allegedly causing the June 2 death of Darien Carter, 24. Burnett was arrested on Wednesday night.

Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead laid out the details of one of the four counts against Burnett.

Burnett's bond remains at $1 million. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 23.

If convicted of the most serious of the counts alleging he was fired the gun, Burnett could face life in prison.

Champaign police were called to the 500 block of East Eureka Street at 6:15 p.m. last Friday for shots fired.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Mr. Carter was riding a bike east on Eureka when a man followed him, shooting at him. He was struck several times and pronounced dead within the hour at Carle Hospital.

Police say witnesses identified Burnett as the shooter. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.