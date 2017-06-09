Champaign man arraigned on 4 counts of first-degree murder
A Champaign man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of another Champaign man last weekend.
Marquise Burnett, 21, was arraigned Friday for allegedly causing the June 2 death of Darien Carter, 24. Burnett was arrested Wednesday night.
Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead laid out the details of one of the four counts against Burnett.
- Hear from Judge Brett Olmstead
Burnett's bond remains at $1 million. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing June 23.
If convicted of the most serious of the counts alleging he fired the shots that killed Mr. Carter, Burnett could face life in prison.
Champaign police were called to the 500 block of East Eureka Street at 6:15 p.m. June 2 on a report of shots fired.
State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Mr. Carter was riding a bike east on Eureka when a man followed him, shooting at him. He was struck several times and pronounced dead within the hour at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Police say witnesses identified Burnett as the shooter. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.