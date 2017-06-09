Champaign-Urbana remembers Tony Clements
The following is a collection of social media reaction to the passing of Tony Clements.
Heaven just got even better today. https://t.co/E3XSUQWAwq
— Stacey Cole (@IAmStaceyCole) June 9, 2017
Saddened by this news. Wonderful man and joyful soul, Rip Tony. https://t.co/Iht9PeNKQt
— Jennifer Daily Hess (@jenniferjhess) June 9, 2017
Honored to have sat next to Tony at IL Men's Basketball games for over 10 years. His laugh was contagious and he had a heart of gold. ♥️ https://t.co/F5Ykg0HqAj
— Holly Stalcup (@HMS0428) June 9, 2017
A C-U and @Illinois_Alma icon. Will be missed by many. https://t.co/DwYKlPlqjR
— Andy Gherna (@argherna) June 9, 2017
Tony Clements was extraordinarily talented, compassionate + larger than life. A true loss for the Chambana community. #LocalLegend #RIP https://t.co/lmNvJ46JYy
— Erika Harold (@_ErikaHarold) June 9, 2017
Tony was such a blessing to the children and families at @CrisisNursery and to the entire CU community. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/vGXVjQYXVK
— Crisis Nursery (@CrisisNursery) June 9, 2017
Tony will be deeply missed by all of us at United Way. He was a wonderful volunteer, ardent supporter, and a friend. pic.twitter.com/ytNQ5lpLDF
— United Way Champaign (@UWChampaign) June 9, 2017
A good man, gone too soon. https://t.co/bJeDPcICuV
— Tony Hooker (@vgfatboy) June 9, 2017
OH NO! RIP Tony!
— Jeff Helgesen (@jazz_trpt) June 9, 2017
One of the greatest guy's ever RIP @deebrown11 https://t.co/rjrcam3rU5
— John Sandberg (@Johnny_Sands1) June 9, 2017
Comments
