Life Remembered: Tony Clements

Tony Clements, the longtime director of Campus Recreation at the University of Illinois and official scorer for Illini basketball games, died on Friday after a long bout with cancer. He was 68.

Clements, who recently was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches’ Association’s Hall of Fame as a Friend of Basketball, was a fixture on the local comedy scene as well, performing a stand-up routine at a variety of events.

Listen to Tim Ditman's Life Remembered podcast here.



**

Reflections on Tony Clements:



Former Illini coach Bruce Weber



United Way's Sue Grey



WDWS' Mike Haile and Jim Turpin



**



Social media reaction to Clements' passing here.