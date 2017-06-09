Life Remembered: Tony Clements
Tony Clements, the longtime director of Campus Recreation at the University of Illinois and official scorer for Illini basketball games, died on Friday after a long bout with cancer. He was 68.
Clements, who recently was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches’ Association’s Hall of Fame as a Friend of Basketball, was a fixture on the local comedy scene as well, performing a stand-up routine at a variety of events.
Listen to Tim Ditman's Life Remembered podcast here.
**
Reflections on Tony Clements:
Former Illini coach Bruce Weber
United Way's Sue Grey
WDWS' Mike Haile and Jim Turpin
**
Social media reaction to Clements' passing here.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.