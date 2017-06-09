UPDATE: 10-year-old Camargo girl killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-57

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel work the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle accident Thursday, June 8, 2017, on southbound Interstate 57 about a quarter-mile south of the Mattis Avenue overpass in Champaign.

UPDATE, 2:30 a.m. Friday:

CHAMPAIGN — A 10-year-old Camargo girl died in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on southbound Interstate 57 in Champaign.

According to a state police report, at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, Steven Kruse, 37, of Mattoon was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee south on I-57 near milepost 237, about a quarter-mile south of the Mattis Avenue overpass, when he became distracted inside his vehicle and crashed into a Chevy Cobalt driven by Debra Conner, 58, of Mattoon that was stuck in traffic. The impact caused Conner’s car to crash into a semitrailer truck ahead of it driven by John Scholes, 20, of Charleston. Kruse’s SUV then slid off the highway and came to rest in the center median.

Police said Kruse’s and Conner’s vehicles received heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. Trooper Tracy Lillard said multiple people were trapped in their vehicles.

A 10-year-old Camargo girl riding in the back seat of Connor’s car died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Conner and a 13-year-old Camargo girl in the passenger seat were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was no word on injuries to Kruse or Scholes. Police said everyone was wearing a seat belt.

Kruse was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and electronic communication device prohibited while driving.

The state police accident-reconstruction unit investigated the crash. Traffic was diverted off southbound I-57 at the Olympian Drive exit while the investigation took place.

Original story, published at 5:15 p.m. Thursday:

