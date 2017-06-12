Change: Is it good?

Photo by: Photo provided Among the proposed changes to the Illini Union: a two-story coffee house (above) and transforming the building’s basement into a student recreation space. At $247 million, the project would dwarf the recent renovation at State Farm Center.

URBANA — The University of Illinois is considering a $247 million revamp of the Illini Union, with a modern addition, underground parking, a new auditorium and fitness center and updates throughout, including the hotel.

The News-Gazette asked alumni with fond memories of the building to give us their thoughts on the early design concepts.

It was definitely a mixed bag.

"To be honest, my first reaction was a slight cringe," said Octavian Cheung, CEO of the Immersive Education Academy in Hong Kong, who often met friends at the Illini Union to play pool or hear music in the Courtyard Cafe before graduating in 2009.

Cheung isn't sure about the contemporary look of the three-story addition.

"One of the first things that stood out to me when I first stepped on campus was the colonial style architecture of the buildings. I felt that it gave the campus a certain character and elegance that you don't really get from most modern styles today, which tend to be too sterile and cold (at least my opinion).

"Part of me feels it would be a shame to lose some of the Union's traditional design," which convey the school's 150-year history, he said.

"That being said, I've stayed at the hotel rooms at the top of the Union, and some renovation wouldn't hurt," he said.

"I'm not sure how I feel about adding a fitness center in the Union. I always thought the ARC was already quite extravagant. Granted, it's far on the south side, and it would be a dream to have something more centralized."

Blind: 'Splendid idea'

United Nations development expert Perida K. Blind (Class of 2000) is a big fan. She almost had her first date with her future husband at the Union (miscommunication about the meeting place).

She thinks the updates will make it more lively, and the fitness center is a "splendid idea."

"Using glass to make the Union brighter and more open is a great idea, and keeping the luxurious and more solemn (and tucked-in) feel in some of the rooms could make a wonderful contrast.

"I was back a few months ago to talk to LAS students on careers in international development, and I already found the Union so much more developed and rejuvenated. I think offering different feels at its different parts to match the changing moods of students (in line with workload and other pressure-inducing variables entailed by student life) could be a good idea.

"I remember I used to use the different rooms of the Union depending on what course I was studying for, or what type of rest or chats with friends I wanted to have."

Johanson: Two thumbs up

Professor Donald Johanson, a 1967 UI grad and founder of the Institute for Human Origins at Arizona State University, remembers the inspiring and "provocative" conversations he had at the Union with a group of friends that included Roger Ebert.

"The proposed plans are extremely attractive," he said. "In hindsight, I remember how claustrophobic the current Illini Union feels. The new plans permit a valuable visual connection between the inside and the outside. I wholeheartedly embrace the notion that the Quad will be seen as an extension of the university.

"The openness will certainly be more stimulating to students inside the building who are able to see the blue sky and green Quad."

Rieger: Redo hotel rooms

Angie Rieger, senior vice president of Land's End, has fond memories of studying and napping at the Union during her student days (1985-89) — "I had to get there early to get a sofa." She thinks the plans are "fantastic," though she admits her first reaction was, "That doesn't look like the Union anymore."

Rieger notes that traditional touches would stay the same, such as the wood paneling and the south portico facing the Quad. "You can still stand there and look at the Quad and take it in," she said.

Change is hard for people, Rieger said, but the renovation would make much better use of the west side of the Union.

"I agree the glass looks a little contemporary. I think there are ways to do the same idea without having it look quite the way it looks," she said. "But I think what they're doing is the right idea.

"If you want to continue to use the building to its full potential, the hotel rooms really need to be redone," added Rieger, who stayed there a few years back during the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon.

The University of Wisconsin in Madison, where she lives, is renovating its union to create more entertainment space and has a satellite union with a climbing wall, bowling alley and event spaces, Rieger said. "The students love it, but everybody else does, too."

Tate: 'Study in excess'

Lex Tate, adjunct journalism professor and 1972 alumnus, spent "countless hours" studying in the south lounge or dining with friends in the lower level when it was still a cafeteria with steam tables. She also authored the new book "An Illini Place: Building the University of Illinois Campus," and is not enamored of the ambitious renovation plans.

"It would take more than a 'tweak' — the term used by a campus rep last week — to redeem this big concept, which is a study in excess and keeping up with the Joneses," she said. "The three-story, west-side glass structure is way out of character to the charming colonial design of the 1941 building and doesn't look so energy-efficient either, with its sheer glass walls and skylights much of the width of the building.

"Then there's $114 million for underground parking (after decades of trying to move cars from the core of the campus) and a food court on the first floor. Really?

"Here's what I like: update the hotel rooms, fix the roof and brick and other critical infrastructure and remodel and reconfigure student activity rooms on the second and third floors. Be sensible and spare our students yet more fees, which already exceed $3,000 a year, including $283.66 for the Illini Union itself.

"I'm also sure other alums and donors are glad to know there's time to be heard before the UI commits to any plan for the iconic Illini Union."