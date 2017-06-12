Fire reported in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN - Firefighters have been called to a reported fire in midtown Champaign.
Champaign firefighters were called to a reported blaze at 56 E. Healey St. at 9:46 p.m. Monday.
Smoke could be seen on the first and second floors.
No other information was immediately available.
