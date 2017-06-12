No injuries in three-vehicle crash on I-57
CHAMPAIGN — State police report no injuries from a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 57 northbound near Interstate 72 (milepost 235).
The crash, which took place at 5 p.m., left the vehicles on the right shoulder in a construction area that is already reduced to one lane
Trooper Tracy Lillard said traffic reopened at about 5:55 p.m. Monday.
