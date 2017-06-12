Police-involved shooting under investigation

CHAMPAIGN — An officer-involved shooting incident that sent a Champaign man to a hospital on Sunday night is under investigation.

A 22-year-old man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the shoulder after a chase involving a Champaign police officer. The Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team, led by the Illinois State Police, is conducting the investigation.

“This is an unfortunate incident and details are currently limited,” Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said in a statement. “At this time, additional interviews and evidence needs to be collected, including having the benefit of processing the scene during daylight hours, before we can draw conclusions.”

Neither the name of the officer nor the man shot has been released.

Reports indicate that at 10:37 p.m., a patrol officer made a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Washington Street. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled and crashed into a residence in the 400 block of East Church Street.

The driver then fled on foot as the officer pursued. At a blocked-off area in the 300 block of North Fourth Street, a single shot was fired and the suspect was struck.

This is a developing story