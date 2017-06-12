Top of the Morning, June 12, 2017

The machines may come for us all one day, but until then, they're pretty useful at helping us do our jobs better and in new ways.

Though ink will always flow through my veins, I'm a technophile — it comes with the territory in this job — and I'm constantly looking for ways to help us get the most information to you as accurately and quickly as we can. Google's been a big help in one area: maps.

You may have noticed more of them appearing at news-gazette.com and in these pages. In the past couple of years, Google's made big strides in its Maps and Earth software that have enabled us to quickly create accurate visual representations of where something is happening.

Whether it's an accident on an area road, the locations of all the tornado sirens in the county or even where a new development will be sprouting up, these maps are important supplements to the mental images the stories create that help you immediately visualize where something is taking place. That's especially important when you might need to avoid that area.

We'll be striving to do this as often as we can in the future — with some more interactive elements online — and adjusting as we go. In that vein, I welcome your feedback. Are they too big or too small? Zoomed in too close or too far away? Are the colors distracting? Feel free to drop me a line at ndugan@news-gazette.com.