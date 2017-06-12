Willard chief: air traffic control plan could hurt small airports

The head of Willard Airport in Savoy said his biggest concern with a plan to privatize the air traffic control system is how much it would impact small airports' ability to pay for the cost of having that kind of a system.



President Donald Trump announced a plan last week that would transfer the control of the air traffic control system from the Federal Aviation Administration to a private non-profit organization.



Willard Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey says if air traffic control goes to a user-fee type of system, it could be hard on small airports to afford those kinds of costs.

Cossey said the air traffic control tower at Willard is manned by FAA employees about 18 hours a day and is only shut down a few hours each night.



He said even though transferring control of the air traffic control system would not happen until several years from now, Champaign-Urbana community leaders need to relay the concerns to their local members of Congress.