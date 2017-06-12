Willard chief: air traffic control plan could hurt small airports
The head of Willard Airport in Savoy said his biggest concern with a plan to privatize the air traffic control system is how much it would impact small airports' ability to pay for the cost of having that kind of a system.
President Donald Trump announced a plan last week that would transfer the control of the air traffic control system from the Federal Aviation Administration to a private non-profit organization.
Willard Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey says if air traffic control goes to a user-fee type of system, it could be hard on small airports to afford those kinds of costs.
- Hear from Gene Cossey.
Cossey said the air traffic control tower at Willard is manned by FAA employees about 18 hours a day and is only shut down a few hours each night.
He said even though transferring control of the air traffic control system would not happen until several years from now, Champaign-Urbana community leaders need to relay the concerns to their local members of Congress.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.