1 seriously injured in single-vehicle east Urbana crash

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The AirLife Helicopter lands in a field near a one-car accident on East Washington in Urbana on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

URBANA — First responders are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in east Urbana that has left at least one person seriously injured.

Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called at 2:45 p.m. to the 3800 block of East Washington Street on the east side of Illinois 130.

Sgt. Dan Coile said preliminary information is that a vehicle with two occupants hit a tree, and at least one was trapped inside with severe injuries.

A medical helicopter arrived shortly after 3 p.m. to take that person to Carle Hospital. It’s unknown how seriously the second occupant may have been hurt.

