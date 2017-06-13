1 seriously injured in single-vehicle east Urbana crash
URBANA — First responders are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in east Urbana that has left at least one person seriously injured.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called at 2:45 p.m. to the 3800 block of East Washington Street on the east side of Illinois 130.
Sgt. Dan Coile said preliminary information is that a vehicle with two occupants hit a tree, and at least one was trapped inside with severe injuries.
A medical helicopter arrived shortly after 3 p.m. to take that person to Carle Hospital. It’s unknown how seriously the second occupant may have been hurt.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Comments
