Campus area apartment fire under investigation

CHAMPAIGN - A fire in a third-floor apartment in the campus area Monday night has displaced one person.

Champaign firefighters were called to a fire at 56 E. Healey St. at 9:43 p.m. and could see smoke and flames coming from a third-floor balcony.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire, which was contained to one unit. The fire was out by 10:18 p.m. and no one was injured.

Damage to the building and contents was estimated at $15,000.