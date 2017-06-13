UI names Minnesota administrator to top student affairs post

Photo by: Provided Danita Brown Young

CHAMPAIGN — An administrator from the University of Minnesota will be the new vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Illinois.

Danita Brown Young, currently vice provost for student affairs and dean of students at Minnesota, will succeed Renee Romano, who retired in May.

Her appointment takes effect Aug. 7, pending approval by UI trustees. She will be paid $279,500 annually.

In a statement announcing the news, the UI cited Brown Young’s experience at two land-grant universities and at smaller universities with diverse demographics and strengths. Before joining Minnesota in July 2013, Brown Young spent five years at Purdue University, first as associate dean of students and then dean of students. She also held student affairs positions at West Virginia University, Ohio University and Loyola University.

At Minnesota, she unified the student affairs function, demonstrating an ability to face challenges and move people forward, the UI said.

“Dr. Brown Young is an accomplished ambassador for students, a strategic leader and a collaborative colleague,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in the statement. “She understands the critical role Student Affairs must play in successfully meeting our land-grant promises of educational access and opportunity. I’m excited to have her join the leadership team here at Illinois.”

Jones spent three decades as a professor and administrator at Minnesota but left before Brown Young started working there.

Brown Young earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Kent State University, a master’s in community counseling from Loyola University and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Ohio University.

