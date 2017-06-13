Updated: flood advisories issued for Ford, Iroquois counties
New 8:16 p.m. Tuesday:
A flood warning has been issued for north central Iroquois County until 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
A flood advisory has been issued for north central Ford County and central Iroquois County until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Original story:
After Tuesday afternoon's heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for a portion of Iroquois County. More from the weather service:
Flash Flood Warning
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il
617 PM CDT TUE JUN 13 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois...
Benton County in northwestern Indiana...
* Until 1215 AM CDT/115 AM EDT/
* At 616 PM CDT/716 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Three to four inches
of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin
shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Fowler, Stockland, Dunnington, Atkinson, Templeton, Barce, Freeland
Park, Lochiel, Milford, Oxford, Boswell and Earl Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
