UPDATE: Speed a factor in Urbana crash that injured two

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The AirLife Helicopter lands in a field near a one-car accident on East Washington in Urbana on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

URBANA — Sheriff’s police believe speed was probably a factor in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday that injured two Urbana teens.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Mennenga said the crash happened about 2:30 p.m in the 3800 block of East Washington Street, east of Illinois 130, and involved a Toyota pickup truck.

A 16-year-old boy was driving east when he lost control on a fresh oil and chip surface, left the road and hit a tree, he said.

Mennenga would not release the names of the driver or his 17-year-old male passenger. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken from the crash site to Carle Hospital by air ambulance. He had to be cut out of the truck while the driver was able to get out under his own power.

Both wore seat belts.

Mennenga said both teens remained hospitalized Wednesday but he had no information on their conditions.

It’s likely that the driver will be issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Mennenga said. The crash remains under investigation.



ORIGINAL STORY Tues., 6/13 3:40 p.m.

URBANA — First responders are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in east Urbana that has left at least one person seriously injured.

Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called at 2:45 p.m. to the 3800 block of East Washington Street on the east side of Illinois 130.

Sgt. Dan Coile said preliminary information is that a vehicle with two occupants hit a tree, and at least one was trapped inside with severe injuries.

A medical helicopter arrived shortly after 3 p.m. to take that person to Carle Hospital. It’s unknown how seriously the second occupant may have been hurt.

We will have more information as it becomes available.