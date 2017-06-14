UPDATED: flood warning in effect for Ford County
New 9:11 p.m. Wednesday:
The severe thunderstorm watch has been trimmed to include just the following counties: Macon, Shelby, Coles and Moultrie.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Iroquois County until 12:15 a.m. Thursday.
**
New 7:48 p.m. Wednesday:
Ford and Iroquois counties have been removed from the severe thunderstorm watch. For the remaining counties, the watch now runs until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
**
New 5:27 p.m. Wednesday:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Ford County and northern Iroquois County until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
**
New 5:13 p.m. Wednesday:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern Vermilion County until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
**
New 4:40 p.m. Wednesday:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Piatt County and central DeWitt County until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
**
New 2:50 p.m. Wednesday:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern Ford County, southwestern Iroquois County, west central Coles County, southeastern Moultrie County and southeastern Shelby County until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
**
New 1:09 p.m. Wednesday:
The severe thunderstorm watch has been expanded to include all of East Central Illinois.
**
Original story 12:47 p.m. Wednesday:
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Ford and Iroquois counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
For more on the forecast, click here.
For Greg Soulje's weather blog, click here.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.