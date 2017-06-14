Updated: severe thunderstorm warning, watch issued for East Central Illinois

New 4:40 p.m. Wednesday:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Piatt County and central DeWitt County until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.



**



New 2:50 p.m. Wednesday:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern Ford County, southwestern Iroquois County, west central Coles County, southeastern Moultrie County and southeastern Shelby County until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.



**



New 1:09 p.m. Wednesday:



The severe thunderstorm watch has been expanded to include all of East Central Illinois.



**

Original story 12:47 p.m. Wednesday:



A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Ford and Iroquois counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.



You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.



