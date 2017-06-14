UPDATED: Severe-thunderstorm watch extended for East Central Illinois

New 7:48 p.m. Wednesday:



Ford and Iroquois counties have been removed from the severe thunderstorm watch. For the remaining counties, the watch now runs until 10 p.m. Wednesday.



New 5:27 p.m. Wednesday:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Ford County and northern Iroquois County until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.



New 5:13 p.m. Wednesday:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern Vermilion County until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.



New 4:40 p.m. Wednesday:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Piatt County and central DeWitt County until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.



New 2:50 p.m. Wednesday:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern Ford County, southwestern Iroquois County, west central Coles County, southeastern Moultrie County and southeastern Shelby County until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.



New 1:09 p.m. Wednesday:



The severe thunderstorm watch has been expanded to include all of East Central Illinois.



Original story 12:47 p.m. Wednesday:



A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Ford and Iroquois counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.



You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.



