Collision with train leaves 1 dead in Bement; authorities investigating
|
BEMENT — A boy was reportedly killed when he was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Bement.
Piatt County Death Examiner Troy Dunn confirmed that there was a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a train but had no further information on the victim’s identity.
Preliminary reports indicate the incident took place between 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We are still working the investigation,” Dunn told The News-Gazette.
