Two injured in rural Champaign County crash

GIFFORD — Two people were injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in rural Champaign County.

According to an Illinois State Police report, Helen Hamrick, 86, of Cissna Park was driving a brown 2014 Buick Encore westbound on U.S. 136 near County Road 2100 E (just west of Gordyville) at 1:21 p.m. when she traveled into the eastbound land and hit a green 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Dwight Snyder, 86, of Rantoul.

Snyder tried to avoid the collision by traveling onto the grass but still got hit by the car.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

A passenger in Snyder’s truck, Carrie Snyder, 79, of Rantoul, did not require transportation to the hospital, according to police.

Police said Hamrick was cited for improper lane use.

U.S. 136 was closed in the area for about one and a half hours.