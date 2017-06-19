2 hurt in head-on crash
GIFFORD — Two people were injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in rural Champaign County.
According to an Illinois State Police report, Helen Hamrick, 86, of Cissna Park was driving a brown 2014 Buick Encore westbound on U.S. 136 near County Road 2100 E (just west of Gordyville) at 1:21 p.m. when she traveled into the eastbound lane and hit a green 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Dwight Snyder, 86, of Rantoul.
Snyder tried to avoid the collision by traveling onto the grass but still got hit by the car.
Both drivers were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
A passenger in Snyder's truck, Carrie Snyder, 79, of Rantoul, did not require transportation to the hospital, according to police.
Police said Hamrick was cited for improper lane use.
U.S. 136 was closed in the area for about one-and-a-half hours.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.